THANKSGIVING 2021: Will you be able to find what you need for your Thanksgiving meal?

Thanksgiving is right around the corner and supply chain issues and labor shortages could mean what you need for your holiday meal could be in short supply and be more expensive.

FOX 5's Bob Barnard visited a Safeway grocery store in Washington, D.C. where he said shelves were still full. Plenty of frozen turkeys were available as were vegetables, aluminum roasting pans and other goods for all the fixings.

But Barnard said, while you may be able to able to find all that you need for your Thanksgiving meal – you'll likely pay more.

Prices on much of what the country will use to prepare their holiday feasts have jumped in large part because container ships are stranded at ports and unloaded goods are waiting for trucks, leading to mass shortages and delays that have caused a longer-than-expected bout of inflation.

Thanksgiving staples such as canned cranberry sauce or pumpkin pie filling might also be harder to come by as the holiday draws near because aluminum costs are up almost 90% according to the Consumer Brands Association.

The USDA says prices for a frozen 8 to 16-pound turkey are up nearly 22% over last year and 68% over 2019. Some good news for shoppers -- there likely won't be a turkey shortage this year. Turkey sizes may be bigger and holiday birds could be more expensive -- but most people should be able to get their hands on one this Thanksgiving.

U.S. food banks are also dealing with increased demand from families still sidelined by the COVID-19 pandemic.