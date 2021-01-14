'Thank You' notes to officers cover Capitol building walls after riots

'Thank You' notes now cover the U.S. Capitol walls, a week after the deadly riots took place in D.C.

A Capitol Police Officer photographs Thank You notes hung by members of Congress and their staffs in the Canon Tunnel at the U.S. Capitol on January 12, 2021 in Washington, DC.

Signs from Congress, staff and some groups hang in the Cannon Tunnel hallway, thanking police officers and cleaning crews.

Thank You notes are displayed in the Canon Tunnel at the U.S. Capitol on January 12, 2021 in Washington, DC.

Investigators are still combing through thousands of tips, photos, videos and social media accounts to collect evidence against the attackers who overran the Capitol to stop the certification of Democrat Joe Biden as the next president.

While there have been dozens of arrests linked to the riot, many have been curfew violations and the majority of those who entered the Capitol are still had large.

If you have information, contact FBI at 1-800-CALL-FBI or visit here. Contact D.C. Police at (202) 727-9099/text 50411.