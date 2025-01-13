Text message scam about unpaid tolls is resurfacing. Here’s what you should know.

The Brief Smishing text scam targeting unpaid toll bills resurfaces in the DMV area. Scammers posing as toll agencies use texts to steal personal information. The FBI advises filing a complaint with IC3, checking legitimate accounts, and securing personal info if compromised.



A smishing text message scam regarding unpaid toll bills is resurfacing, and some in the DMV area have been targeted.

Scammers posing as toll agencies are using text messages to lure unsuspecting drivers across the country, including parts of Washington, D.C., Maryland, and Virginia, into sharing their personal information.

Last year, the Federal Bureau of Investigation stated that the link provided in the text is designed to impersonate state toll service names and phone numbers.

What do you do if you receive one of these texts?

The FBI advises the following actions:

1 .File a complaint with the IC3 at www.ic3.gov. Be sure to include:

The phone number from which the text originated

The website listed within the text

2. Check your account using the toll service's legitimate website.

3 Contact the toll service's customer service phone number.

4. Delete any smishing texts received.

5 If you clicked any link or provided your information, take steps to secure your personal information and financial accounts. Dispute any unfamiliar charges.