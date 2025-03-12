FBI warning smishing texts: New threat includes hack targeting iPhone users

The Brief New smishing threat involves over 10,000 domains posing as toll services and package delivery services in the U.S. and Ontario. The scam targets iPhone users. FBI urges recipients of suspicious texts to delete them and report to the IC3.



The Federal Bureau of Investigation has long cautioned against smishing text scams. However, a new threat now aims to trap even more victims.

Over 10,000 domains registered for potential smishing scams

What we know:

According to cybersecurity firm Palo Alto Networks’ Unit 42, the new threat involves the registration of over 10,000 domains using a consistent naming pattern for potential smishing scams. These domains pose as toll services and package delivery services in at least 10 U.S. states, including Virginia, California, Florida, Illinois, Kansas, Massachusetts, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, New York, and Texas, as well as the Canadian province of Ontario.

READ MORE: Text message scam about unpaid tolls is resurfacing. Here’s what you should know.

The scheme persuades users to disclose personal and financial information, such as credit or debit card and account details.

The new ruse also targets Apple iPhone users by attempting to exploit a security feature that prevents iMessages from displaying links in messages from unknown senders. To bypass this, the scam texts prompt users to reply with a ‘Y’ and then reopen the message. This interaction enables iMessage to display links in the smishing texts, according to Palo Alto Networks.

FBI urges recipients to delete suspicious texts

What you can do:

The FBI has long urged recipients of text messages claiming unpaid tolls to delete those messages immediately.

Anyone receiving smishing text messages can also file a complaint with the IC3 online at www.ic3.gov.