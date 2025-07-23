Terry McLaurin misses start of Commanders training camp amid contract dispute

The Brief Terry McLaurin skips camp as he seeks a new deal. GM Adam Peters said he expected all players to attend. McLaurin enters final year ranked 17th in WR salary.



Washington Commanders wide receiver Terry McLaurin did not report to training camp Tuesday as he seeks a new contract, according to a report by the Associated Press.

Contract standoff

What we know:

His absence came just hours after general manager Adam Peters said he expected all veterans to attend the first practice.

McLaurin, entering the final year of his deal, has fallen to 17th among NFL receivers in annual salary following recent signings. He skipped mandatory minicamp and offseason workouts and last week voiced frustration over stalled negotiations.

Peters and coach Dan Quinn tried to have a positive tone at Tuesday’s pre-camp news conference. "In terms of where we’re at, we’ve had conversations recently and we will look to have some more conversations," Peters said, "and we’re going to do everything we can in order to get a deal done."

McLaurin played a key role in last season’s 12-5 regular-season finish and Washington’s first NFC title game appearance since 1991. His performance helped fuel a turnaround led by rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels, Peters and Quinn.

