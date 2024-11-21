Teens charged in violent robbery that left DC DJ dead appear in court

Two teenage suspects accused in a crime spree that left a well-known D.C. DJ and hairstylist dead appeared in court Thursday.

The suspects, a 14-year-old boy and a 16-year-old boy, are facing multiple robbery and assault charges in connection to at least four cases on the morning of Oct. 27. In one of the cases, police found 39-year-old Bryan Smith severely injured on the 500 block of T Street NW. He died from his injuries on November 7, family and police confirmed.

The suspects have not been charged with Smith’s death as of this writing, as police continue to investigate how he died. At the hearing Thursday, an attorney for the 16-year-old argued his client should be moved from the Youth Services

Center in D.C. to Shelter House, which is a placement option for youth awaiting trial.

"YSH placement is out-of-home and staff-secure and is only temporary," according to the description on the D.C. Courts website.

The Youth Services Center (YSC) is D.C. detention center for male and female youth. The center is responsible for the care and custody of those placed in secure detention by court order. In court Thursday, an attorney for the 16-year-old argued her client did not receive adequate medical care at YSC.

Prosecutors argued there should be no change in placement, suggesting the suspect had a history of not being compliant. Prior to his decision, the judge pointed to an accusation of robbery in January involving the teen defendant and denied the defense attorney’s request.

Lela Sandoval, Smith’s mother, told FOX 5 her son was first taken to a hospital in D.C. then transferred to Inova Fairfax, at the family’s request. Smith was taken off life support a little more than a week after he was attacked and robbed, his mother said.

Sandoval believes the suspects should be charged as adults. Under D.C. law, if a suspect is aged between 15 and 17 and charged with certain violent crimes, the Office of the Attorney General may transfer the case to the adult system.

Bryan Smith

"If they’re out doing adult things, they need to punished as an adult. I’m like, where are your families? I’m so mad. Why is this 14-year-old out doing this? They found him sleeping in a stolen car? Where are the families?" Sandoval said Thursday. "I’m preaching this very loud. Their families need to be held responsible for this, too. It’s their fault they were out there. I was a single mom. I always knew where my kids were. I always knew what they were up to. I gave them love. I gave them what they needed to be decent people."

Sandoval, who lives in Colorado, said Smith was planning on moving closer to her before his death. The family just lost Smith’s older brother due to a brain aneurysm three months ago, Sandoval said. Both brothers died at the same hospital in Virginia.

"I hadn’t even finished grieving for his brother. Bryan hadn’t either. So, even though I was with Bryan when he passed, it’s still so hard to believe," she said Thursday. "Right now, their [suspects] age means nothing to me. They killed my son. Their age means nothing to me. I want them to spend their whole life…not six years, because they’re minors. They destroyed my life completely. I have no children life now, and they have destroyed my whole reason for living."

The suspects’ arrests were announced by D.C. police on Nov. 15. At the time, police said evidence led them to believe these two robbed Smith, but his death was still under investigation.

"Mr. Smith succumbed to his injuries on Thursday, Nov. 7. His death is still under investigation. Additional charges may be brought depending on additional testing requested by the Northern Virginia Medical Examiner’s Office," Asst. Chief Ramey Kyle said.

Mayor Muriel Bowser addressed the case on Thursday, along with the issue of repeat juvenile offenders.

"We don’t want 14-year-old’s or 16-year-old’s out at all times at night committing robberies. When we ask parents where they are, we expect them to know where they are," Mayor Bowser said. "I think our message is that we need you [parents] to ask for help. We need you to comply yourself. We need kids to be in school when they’re not in school in that you need to cooperate with school officials who are in touch with you."

The suspects will be back in court on Dec. 3.