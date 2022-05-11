Teenager arrested for bomb threat made at DC high school during Second Gentleman's visit

A teenage girl is in custody for making a bomb threat to a D.C. high school that the Second Gentleman was visiting, according to authorities.

The incident happened in February as Doug Emhoff, the husband of Vice President Kamala Harris, was visiting Dunbar High School for an event in commemoration of Black History Month. He was in the school's museum for about five minutes before a member of his security detail approached him saying, "we have to go."

Police announced on Wednesday that 17-year-old girl was taken into custody related to the bomb threat. Police said their investigation into the incident is ongoing. Authorities did not make it clear if the girl was a student at Dunbar High School, or what the threat stemmed from.

Authorities said the threat, which came in as a phone call, announced there was a bomb inside the school and people would have 10 minutes to leave. The information was passed along to the Secret Service, prompting Emhoff to be moved out of the area. Emhoff and other people inside the school were safely evacuated from the building during the incident.

Police used bomb technicians and dogs to search the building and eventually concluded there was no threat.