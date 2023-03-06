Teenage girl sexually assaulted in Arlington; suspect on the loose

The man police believe sexually assaulted a teenager in Arlington over the weekend is still on the loose.

The Arlington County Police Department’s Special Victims Unit is investigating the incident on S. Four Mile Run Drive and is seeking the public's assistance in identifying the suspect.

Just after midnight on March 6, police responded to the report of a sexual assault at Columbia Pike and S. Four Mile Run Drive.

Upon arrival, officers learned that around 9:15 p.m. Sunday, the teenage victim was walking in the 4900 block of Columbia Pike when the suspect began to follow her.

As she turned onto S. Four Mile Run Drive, police said the suspect grabbed her from behind and touched her inappropriately before pulling her into a wooded area.

READ MORE: Man robs Arlington gun store; attempts to escape on Metrobus

The suspect then produced a bladed object, according to police, and sexually assaulted the victim. Police believe the suspect left the scene on foot.

The victim was then able to walk home and seek help.

Police say the suspect is described as a man wearing a black jacket and black or gray sweatpants.

The crime is under active investigation and anyone with information related to this incident is asked to contact Detective R. Munizza at 703-228-4171.