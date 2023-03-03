Man robs Arlington gun store; attempts to escape on Metrobus

A 22-year-old man is in jail after robbing a Clarendon gun store before trying to get away on a Metrobus.

"It was very scary," said a man who works close to NOVA Armory on Wilson Boulevard.

He says the street outside his job was filled with more than a dozen police cars Thursday afternoon.

"It started with just one. We were like 'ok someone got pulled over.' Then, it was like five. And then there were 30 all at once," said a woman who works nearby.

Arlington County police pulled over a Metrobus on the corner of Wilson and Danville around 1:30 p.m.

"They got into the bus with their weapons," a witness told FOX 5.

They were looking for a man that walked into NOVA Armory and stole a firearm and ammunition.

RELATED: Popular gun store finds new home in Arlington

Police say the suspect was wearing a ski mask when he entered the gun shop, and an employee asked him to remove his mask. The man ignored the employee, took the item, and walked right out, according to police.

An employee tried to stop him but the man threw a punch before heading out the front door and hopping onto a Metrobus. There were no injuries reported.

"It went from zero to 100 in five min," a woman said.

People say they can't believe what they witnessed.



Last summer, FOX 5 did a story on the gun shop moving to its new location.

Some people were excited and others had safety concerns.

One woman, at the time, said the location could attract crime. The example she gave was similar to what happened on Thursday.

"Somebody gets on Metro, comes here, knows that there is a gun store in this area. Get in, get out. Get back on the Metro and nobody will be able to do anything about it," the woman expressed.

But in this scenario, something was done. According to people nearby, police responded within seconds and made an arrest.

READ MORE: Metro announces partnership with DC police to enhance safety

Nevertheless, some people who work in the area aren't comfortable with everything that happened and the gun store.

"I don't feel like I'm safe," one man told FOX 5.

Others say it gives them peace of mind.

"Honestly, I feel a little bit safer with our neighbors because I know they are armed as well, and if we ever have any problems, they are two seconds away," she explains.

Police said the suspect is in jail without bond.

FOX 5 did reach out to NOVA Armory for comment, but they declined.



