Teen suspected of gunning down 14-year-old in Fairfax County turns himself in; held without bond

The suspected teen gunman authorities say shot and killed a 14-year-old on Wednesday afternoon in Fairfax County has turned himself in to police.

At a press conference Friday, Fairfax County Chief of Police Kevin Davis said officials received a call on Thursday from the attorney representing 18-year-old Ismael Cruz-Delcid who negotiated for him to turn himself in. Cruz-Delcid surrendered to police around 11 p.m. last night.

The suspect declined to make a statement to police at that time. He is being held without bond.

The manhunt for Cruz-Delcid began immediately following the deadly attack in Herndon. The shooting was reported just after 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday in the 13000 block of Coppermine Road not far from Dulles International Airport.

In a press conference at the scene, Fairfax County Deputy Police Chief Brooke Wright said the shooting stemmed from a fight that broke out between three young people near the entrance of an extended-stay hotel.

"There was a dispute among some young people who knew each other," Wright said. "It was three people involved, two victims and the suspect were involved in a physical altercation. At some point, they separated physically. The suspect pulled a firearm and shot at least three rounds."

Fairfax County Police say detectives from their Organized Crime and Intelligence Bureau obtained an additional warrant for distribution of cocaine from a previous narcotics investigation.

Investigators say information from witnesses and surveillance video helped them identify Cruz-Delcid as a suspect.