140 DUI arrests since Thanksgiving as Montgomery County ramps up New Year’s Eve patrols

The Brief Montgomery County police will increase patrols ahead of New Year’s Eve celebrations. DUI enforcement is a major focus, with more than 140 drunk driving arrests since Thanksgiving. Police say they are also monitoring fireworks violations and potential security threats.



Montgomery County police say they will have extra officers on the roads and in communities ahead of New Year’s Eve, with a focus on stopping drunk drivers and keeping celebrations safe.

What we know:

Police officials say increased enforcement is already producing results. Since Thanksgiving, Montgomery County officers have made 140 DUI arrests, including 24 arrests in the past week alone, according to the department.

With New Year’s Eve celebrations set for Tuesday night, police say they are continuing that heightened enforcement through the holiday.

Beyond DUI enforcement

Police say the increased presence goes beyond impaired driving.

Fireworks remain illegal in Montgomery County, and police say violators face $500 fines for using fireworks. Anyone caught selling fireworks could face a $1,000 fine, according to the department.

In addition, police say they are tracking a national threat assessment from the FBI and the Department of Homeland Security, which urges law enforcement agencies to remain vigilant for possible threats around the New Year.

What they're saying:

"We’ll have an uptick in officers. We put a lot of resources on our roads and our community," said Assistant Chief David McBain of the Montgomery County Police Department. "Prior and leading up to that, we’re constantly monitoring not only social media, because we’re in the DMV."

What you can do:

To help reduce drunk driving, the Washington Regional Alcohol Program (WRAP) is offering free Lyft rides on New Year’s Eve.

Riders can receive up to $15 per trip by entering the WRAP code in the Lyft app while supplies last.

What's next:

Police say increased patrols will remain in place through New Year’s Eve night and into early New Year’s Day as celebrations wrap up.