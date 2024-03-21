Manhunt continues for teen shooter who killed 14-year-old in Fairfax County

The manhunt for a teenager who shot and killed a 14-year-old on Wednesday afternoon in Fairfax County continues as police try to uncover the motive for what led to the deadly attack.

The shooting was reported just after 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday in the 13000 block of Coppermine Road in the McNair and Herndon areas not far from Dulles International Airport.

In a press conference at the scene, Fairfax County Deputy Police Chief Brooke Wright said the shooting stemmed from a fight that broke out between three young people near the entrance of an extended-stay hotel.

"There was a dispute among some young people who knew each other," Wright said. "It was three people involved, two victims and the suspect were involved in a physical altercation. At some point, they separated physically. The suspect pulled a firearm and shot at least three rounds."

Wright said it is unclear how many rounds struck the teenager who was killed. "And there was another victim, who is also a teenager, who was shot at and not struck," she continued.

At one point during the investigation, Wright said police had information to suggest the alleged shooter was making his way toward nearby Lutie Lewis Coates Elementary School. The school was placed into a Secure the Building status as police activity continued.

Wright said police believe they know who the suspect is and say they do not believe the shooting was a random act.

"We have a teenager whose dead and shouldn’t be. And I can't imagine anything more devastating for that kid’s family," she said.

Investigators believe the shooter is a Hispanic male wearing all black clothing. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at their Major Crimes Bureau at 703-246-7800.