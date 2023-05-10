Teen struck by vehicle near high school in Germantown
GERMANTOWN, Md. - A 15-year-old boy was struck by a vehicle near a Montgomery County high school Tuesday.
Police say the crash was reported around 8:50 p.m. on Wisteria Drive just north of Great Seneca Highway in Germantown.
Investigators say the boy was crossing Wisteria Drive when he was struck by the driver of a vehicle.
He was transported to nearby hospital with life-threatening injuries. The driver of the striking vehicle remained on scene.
Anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact detectives at 240-773-6620.
Image 1 of 3
▼