Teen struck by vehicle near high school in Germantown

A 15-year-old boy was struck by a vehicle near a Montgomery County high school Tuesday.

Police say the crash was reported around 8:50 p.m. on Wisteria Drive just north of Great Seneca Highway in Germantown.

Investigators say the boy was crossing Wisteria Drive when he was struck by the driver of a vehicle.

He was transported to nearby hospital with life-threatening injuries. The driver of the striking vehicle remained on scene.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact detectives at 240-773-6620.