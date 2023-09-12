Authorities say a teen was killed and a man was injured after shots rang out following a fight on a northeast D.C. street.

The shooting was reported just after 4:30 p.m. Monday in the 2300 block of Washington Place near the Rhode Island Ave-Brentwood Metro Station.

Officers arrived and found a teenage boy and a man both suffering from gunshot wounds.

The man was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries. The teenager was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

Image 1 of 7 ▼ Teen gunned down during fight on DC street; man shot trying to intervene

Detectives say the teen was a victim in an altercation that happened and the man attempted to intervene when the shots were fired by the suspects.

Police say the attackers were wearing black and blue masks. One was armed with a black handgun. All three led the area in a black SUV.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 202-727-9099 or text anonymously to 50411.