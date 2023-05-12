Teen driver in deadly March crash, shot and killed in Forestville

The teen shot and killed outside Forestville Elementary School Thursday night is the same teen involved in a deadly crash in Upper Marlboro, according to police.

Kendall Batson, 18, was identified by police as the victim who was shot and killed Thursday night.

Police believe Batson was also the driver in a March collision on Ritchie Marlboro Road that left his passenger, 18-year-old Cayliy Haygood, a student at Wise High School, dead.

Police in Prince George's County are still searching for the shooter in Thursday night's incident. They're offering a $25,000 reward.