Teen boys, ages 14 and 15, arrested in connection with Germantown murder, police say

Authorities have arrested two teenage boys, ages 14 and 15, in connection with the shooting death of a man in Montgomery County.

The shooting happened around 10:50 p.m. on Friday, April 22 in the 19500 block of Gunners Branch Road in Germantown.

Police say 14-year-old Justin Acosta from Germantown and 15-year-old Malik Hney from Kensington shot and killed 20-year-old Taon Lamont Cline of Frederick.

Cline was pronounced dead at the scene. Hney and Acosta were arrested on May 3 and charged as adults with first-degree murder.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 240-773-5070 or contact Crime Solvers of Montgomery County at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477).