Teen arrested for over 100 car break ins: police

The Brief A 16-year-old was arrested in connection with 121 car break-ins across Laurel, Prince George’s, and Howard County. Police say a search of his home turned up many stolen items, linking him to dozens of cases. Despite the scale of the crimes, the teen was released just five hours later due to having no prior record.



A 16-year-old boy was arrested for 121 car break-ins in Laurel, Prince George's and Howard County.

What we know:

Officials with the Laurel Police Department said the teen was linked to 47 break-ins in Laurel, 38 in Prince George’s County, and 17 in Howard County after a search warrant at the teen's home led to the recovery of numerous stolen items.

The teen was arrested and taken into custody, but five hours later was released. Laurel Police Chief Russ Hamill said detectives asked for the Department of Juvenile Services to hold the teen in custody, but he was released due to his lack of a prior record.

"I would offer well over 100 cases in one night, gives you a pretty good record," Hamill said.

The backstory:

FOX 5 reported about the break-ins at the beginning of the month. Officials in Laurel said at the time that the 47 car break-ins in the county took place between midnight and 4 a.m. on the morning of May 4.

Some of the vehicles targeted in the Laurel Oaks neighborhood appeared to have been parked right in front of the owner's home.

"It's not right," said neighbor Abi Awosika, "These are people's properties. They spend their time working to make things happen for themselves."