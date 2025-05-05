Dozens of vehicles burglarized in Maryland neighborhoods over weekend

Authorities say more than 47 vehicles were broken into in the Laurel area over the weekend, with valuables stolen from multiple cars.

The incidents occurred early Sunday, though police have not provided an exact timeframe.

Vehicles burglarized over weekend

What we know:

Laurel Police shared an image showing at least two suspects on foot and a possible getaway driver. Investigators say the suspects wore headlamps as they roamed parking lots and rummaged through vehicles.

Police seek security footage

Residents in the Laurel Lakes and North Laurel neighborhoods reported break-ins, though police have yet to confirm specific locations. Officials are asking homeowners to check security cameras and share any footage with investigators.

Police continue to investigate and ask anyone with information to contact authorities.

