Teen arrested in deadly shooting at Southern Avenue Metro station

A teenager has been arrested in connection to the fatal shooting that took place outside the Southern Avenue Metro station on Sunday, according to police.

On Tuesday, Metro Transit Police announced they arrested 17-year-old D'Hani Rispus of Washington D.C.

Rispus is being extradited to Maryland where police said he will be charged as an adult. The teenage suspect faces a litany of offenses, including first-degree murder, second-degree murder, first-degree assault, second-degree assault, firearm use in a crime of violence, and possession of a loaded handgun.

On Sunday, Metro Transit Police Department officials said officers responded around 4:45 p.m. to the shooting in the station's parking lot, located at the border of Southeast D.C. and Prince George's County.

Police said responding officers found a 19-year-old who had been shot.

CPR was performed on the victim, but he was ultimately pronounced dead at the scene.

The incident remains under investigation.

Metro Transit Police officials said Green Line trains were bypassing the station as the investigation continued. The station has since reopened.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 5 for updates.