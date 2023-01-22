DC police officer stabbed in face while serving bench warrant in Northeast

A D.C. police officer was stabbed in the face by a suspect in Northeast on Saturday, according to investigators.

The Metropolitan Police Department said the incident happened around 1:10 p.m. in the 1000 block of Mount Olivet Road.

Police said an officer was in the area to serve a bench warrant to a suspect, but during the arrest attempt, the suspect resisted and pulled out a knife.

The suspect then stabbed an officer in the face as they hit the officer several times.

Police said the officer suffered minor injuries and was treated on scene.

The officer has not been identified.

The suspect was eventually taken into custody. Investigators identified the suspect as Tanesha Davis, 28, of Northeast, D.C.

In addition to the charges for the outstanding warrant, Davis is also charged with assault on a police officer.