Taylor Swift could be heading to Baltimore for the AFC Championship game

The Kansas City Chiefs are set to play the Baltimore Ravens in the AFC Championship game, opening the door for a potential Taylor Swift appearance.

Will Taylor Swiftly trail the Chiefs to Baltimore? Swift is dating Chiefs star tight end Travis Kelce and has been in attendance for the majority of the team's games this season. The artist has been spotted during multiple games joyfully celebrating from a luxury suite alongside Kelce's mother and the families of other Chiefs players.

Image 1 of 6 ▼ Donna Kelce and Taylor Swift are seen during the first half of a game between the Chicago Bears and the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on September 24, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jason Hanna/Getty Images)

Despite some sports analysts suggesting her presence at games is a "distraction," plenty of Swifties have joined in on the fandom. Since the pop stars' appearances at games, the NFL has seen a large boost in viewership and Kelce's followers on his social platforms have drastically increased.

The Chiefs will journey to Baltimore, Maryland on Sunday, January 28, in the first AFC championship to be played in Baltimore since 1971.

The winner of this game will advance to the Super Bowl.

Ravens fans, are you ready for it?