Actress Taraji P. Henson heads to Prince George's County for a special in-person meet and greet.

Henson recently regained her passion for Italian wines during a summer trip to Italy. The star has teamed up with Seven Daughters as the company's strategic advisor and creative collaborator.

The collaboration is "a tribute to the powerful women whose love and support have propelled Taraji's career and life forward," according to a statement on the company's site.

Wine lovers and fans will be able to meet Henson and grab a signed bottle of wine at Total Wine in Laurel, Maryland on Friday, July 18, from 4-6 p.m.



