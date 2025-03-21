Swastika keyed into parked Tesla in Arlington County, Trump sends warning to vandals

The Brief A parked Tesla in Arlington County was vandalized overnight. President Trump has issued a warning to those vandalizing Tesla dealerships and vehicles across the U.S., threatening extensive jail time. Police continue to search for the potential suspect(s) involved.



A swastika was keyed into the hood of a parked Tesla in Arlington County, Virginia.

Police received an online report of a vandalism incident in the area of the 1700 block of North Veitch Street on March 21. According to the report, the incident occurred overnight while the 2023 Tesla was parked and unoccupied.

Swastika keyed into Tesla in Arlington County, VA.

There is no suspect description(s).

Anyone with information related to this investigation is asked to contact the Arlington County Police Department’s Tip Line at 703-228-4180 or ACPDTipline@arlingtonva.us. Information may also be reported anonymously through the Arlington County Crime Solvers hotline at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477).

This all comes after a rise in Tesla vandalism reports across the country.

Trump talks Tesla vandalism

What they're saying:

President Trump issued a warning to those vandalizing Tesla dealerships and vehicles across the U.S., threatening extensive jail time.

"I look forward to watching the sick terrorist thugs get 20-year jail sentences for what they are doing to Elon Musk and Tesla," Trump wrote early Friday on Truth Social. "Perhaps they could serve them in the prisons of El Salvador, which have become so recently famous for such lovely conditions!"

Trump, in a separate post on Thursday, wrote: "WE ARE LOOKING FOR YOU!!!"