Suspect wanted in fatal hit-and-run in Northwest DC

D.C. police are looking for a driver they say was responsible for a fatal hit-and-run.

The crash happened on Georgia Avenue in Northwest D.C.

Police say they found a man around 11:15 p.m. Saturday on the 3100 block of Georgia Avenue here in Park View.

Police said the car that hit the victim was going northbound on Georgia Avenue, then sped away. Neighbors say the man ended up between two parked vehicles.

Police say the victim was pronounced dead at the scene. It’s unclear when exactly the hit-and-run actually happened, but the victim was discovered after 11 p.m.

Police have stressed that it’s an active investigation as they’re looking for this vehicle, but at this point, they haven’t said much about the car that they are looking for.

Neighbors tell FOX 5 that police and fire crews were on the scene for hours overnight as this investigation took place and crash reconstruction teams tried to figure out what exactly happened.

At this time, the identity of the man who died has not been published pending notification of next of kin.

Now, D.C. police are asking anyone with any information to call 202-727-9099 or text a tip to 50411.