DC Defenders host UFL championship celebration at the Wharf

The Brief The United Football League’s DC Defenders are hosting a championship party on July 12. Fans can expect to see and take photos with some of the DC team, as well as the winning trophy, at District Wharf. The Defenders success is the first football championship win for DC football fans since the Washington Redskins Super Bowl win in 1992



After the DC Defenders took the UFL championship title in June, the team plans to celebrate their first win on July 12 at District Wharf.

The DC Defenders, a high-level minor league team part of the United Football League, claimed a historic win for the district this season against the Michigan Panthers. Along with the win, the Defenders set the record as the first UFL team to score

above 50 points in a 58-34 defeat against the Panthers.

What's next:

The championship party will be hosted at District Wharf on July 12 from 4pm to 6pm. Fans planning to attend should expect a live DJ, photo opportunities with select players, and a look at the winning trophy.

FOX 5's Chad Ricardo will be LIVE at the celebration Saturday night. Tune in on FOX LOCAL and on fox5dc.com.

FOX 5 DC is available to watch for free on all mobile devices, as well as Roku, Amazon FireTV, Apple TV, Google Android TV and Vizio with the FOX LOCAL app. FOX LOCAL is free 24/7 live streaming, breaking news, live video, weather forecasts, traffic reports and in-depth reporting on sports, politics, health and more.

With FOX LOCAL, you can watch FOX 5 DC locally produced programming live on your TV or in the palm of your hand without cable or a TV provider – 100% FREE.

Here's how to download FOX LOCAL.

The backstory:

DC football fans are getting a taste of a long-overdue triumph with the Defenders as it's the first football championship win in the area since D.C.'s NFL team won the Super Bowl win in 1992.

