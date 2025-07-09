DC police identify suspect in shooting that left 3-year-old girl dead

Image 1 of 2 ▼

The Brief Police have identified the suspect accused in a weekend shooting that killed a 3-year-old girl. They share searching for 24-year-old Charles Rucker of Southeast, DC. The victim in the shooting was identified as 3-year-old Honesty Cheadle.



A man accused in a shooting in Southeast D.C. that left a three-year-old girl dead has been identified.

Police have not yet found him and are asking the public for help locating the suspect.

What we know:

Police are searching for 24-year-old Charles Rucker of Southeast, DC. He is wanted for first-degree murder while armed.

According to police, the preliminary investigation revealed that at least one suspect began discharging a firearm in the block, striking a parked vehicle where the girl was seated alongside family members.

The backstory:

Officers responded to the 1000 block of 14th Street, Southeast just after 3 a.m. on Saturday, July 5, for a report of a shooting.

Upon arrival, officers found a 3-year-old girl with a gunshot wound to the upper body. D.C. Fire and EMS responded to the scene and took the girl to a local hospital where she was treated for critical injuries.

On July 7, police reported that the little girl died from her injuries. She has since been identified as 3-year-old Honesty Cheadle.

What you can do:

This case remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to 50411.

A reward of up to $25,000 is being offered to anyone who can provide information that leads to the arrest and conviction of a suspect.