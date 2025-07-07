Expand / Collapse search

WATCH: Chaos in OCMD after fireworks discharged into crowd, mistaken for gunshots

Published  July 7, 2025 1:00pm EDT
Ocean City
TikTok user Sophia posted video of crowds of people running away from what many believed were gunshots after a group of people shot fireworks into a crowd on July 4.

OCEAN CITY, Md. - There was chaos and confusion on the boardwalk in Ocean City, Maryland on July 4 after fireworks discharged into a crowd were mistaken for gunshots. 

What we know:

Ocean City Police Department say they made an arrest after a group of individuals discharged fireworks into a crowd on the boardwalk. 

Police say that while some witnesses reported that shots were fired, there were no firearm-related injuries and the sounds were caused by the fireworks. 

Videos on social media show throngs of people frantically running on the boardwalk during the fireworks show. 

What they're saying:

Ben and Greta Kroneberger of Hickory Roots Homestead in Baltimore County posted a video on Facebook of the incident. 

"Our daughter was taking a video of the fireworks from our table on my husband’s phone when chaos suddenly broke out. A stampede of people came running down the boardwalk yelling about an active shooter. We had to react quickly and rushed inside the restaurant. Tables were flipped over for protection. In the panic, our daughter dropped the phone—and it ended up recording everything," the couple wrote on Facebook. "The footage captures the fear and confusion in those moments."

