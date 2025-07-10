DC 2025 special election for Ward 8: Guide to early voting, candidates on the ballot

The Brief A special election is being held in D.C. this month. The vote is to fill the position of former city councilmember Trayon White. White was expelled from the council following accusations that he accepted bribes. He is still running in an attempt to regain his seat.



A special election is being held for Ward 8 in D.C. on July 15.

Residents will have the chance to decide on a new councilmember following the expulsion of Trayon White, who was accused of accepting bribes in exchange for extending city contracts.

The backstory:

White, 40, formerly served as Chair of the Council’s Committee on Recreation, Libraries, and Youth Affairs.

He was arrested by the FBI in August 2024, accused of accepting $156,000 in cash payments in exchange for using his position to influence contract renewals.

White reportedly agreed to accept the cash payments beginning in June 2024 in exchange for using his position as a D.C. councilmember to pressure government employees at Office of Neighborhood Safety and Engagement (ONSE) and DYRS to extend several D.C. contracts.

What's next:

Seven candidates were running in a special election for Ward 8 of the Washington, D.C. City Council on July 15 but only four received significant media coverage and will be on the ballot: Salim Adofo , Mike Austin , Sheila Bunn and Trayon White.

Here's more about each candidate:

Salim Adofo:

According to his website, Salim Adofo has over 20 years of experience in local and federal government and the non-profit sector. He also served in the Army.

In the non-profit sector, Adofo worked as a tenant organizer and along with National Society of Black Engineers, he helped establish the Ward 8 STEM Academy after-school program.

As part of his environmental justice efforts, he also established the "Clean Ward 8" initiative, which initiated monthly community clean-up events at schools, parks and recreation centers.

Adofo received D.C.'s Community Impact of the Year Award in 2021. He is a graduate of the University of the District of Columbia.

Mike Austin:

Mike Austin is a fourth-generation Washingtonian, attorney, and the former ANC 8C Chairman representing Congress Heights.

According to his website, Austin went on to attend law school where he worked at a Community Economic Development Clinic as a student attorney, helping non-profits and community organizations with their legal needs.

He became the Legislative Director to former Ward 8 Councilmember, LaRuby May. After his time with May, Mike served as the Legislative Director to the Deputy Mayor for Greater Economic Opportunity.

Austin also served as an attorney and Vice President at United Medical Center and formerly served as the Chairman of ANC 8C.

Sheila Bunn:

According to her candidate website, Sheila Bunn is a lifelong resident of Ward 8 with significant experience in government, politics and community advocacy.

A single mother of one, Bunn lives in the Bellevue neighborhood of Ward 8 with her daughter.

Most recently, she served as Chief of Staff to former D.C. Mayor and Ward 7 Councilmember Vincent Gray, where she was a senior political strategist. Prior to that role, Sheila directed the Consumer Services Division of the Office of the People’s Counsel (OPC).

She also serves on the Board of Directors for Martha’s Table, is the First Vice President of the Far Southeast Family Strengthening Collaborative Board of Directors and co-chairs the William O. Lockridge Community Foundation Events Committee.

Trayon White:

Trayon White served as the councilmember for Ward 8 after being voted onto the council in 2016. His term began in January 2017 and he chaired the Committee on Recreation, Libraries, and Youth Affairs. He was re-elected in 2024 with 76% of the vote.

He served on the council until he was expelled in February 2025 amid allegations that he accepted bribes.

RELATED: DC Council votes unanimously to expel Trayon White

White was accused of using his position to influence the extension of violence interruption contracts in exchange for $156,000, using his position to pressure government employees at the Office of Neighborhood Safety and Engagement (ONSE) and DYRS.

White is a Washington D.C. native and graduated from Ballou Senior High School. He went to the University of Maryland Eastern Shore where he earned a bachelor’s degree in Business Administration.

His website says White is a "proud father, community advocate and humanitarian."

Ward 8 Special Election Sample Ballot

Early voting for Ward 8 special election

What to know:

Early voting begins Friday, July 11. Early voting centers will be open at 8:30 a.m. on Friday and they will remain open until 7:00 p.m. on Monday, July 14.

Use the District’s online portal to check your voter registration status.

The early voting locations include:

Ferebee-Hope Recreation Center

Anacostia Public Library

Van Ness Elementary School

Patterson Elementary School

All early voting centers will operate as election day vote centers on Tuesday, July 15.

Drop boxes have been open since June 13 for mail-in ballots and will remain open until 8 p.m. on Election Day.

The drop box locations include:

Parklands-Turner Library, 1547 Alabama Avenue SE

Bellevue/William O. Lockridge Library, 115 Atlantic Street SW

Department of Human Services, 2100 Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue SE

Navy Yard-Ballpark Metro, SE Corner of M & Half Street SE

You can use the locator tool to find the nearest drop box or election day vote center .

Key deadlines:

Here are the key dates you need to know as the special election comes up.

Voter registration deadlines:

Absentee ballot request deadlines:

Online : 15 days before Election Day

By mail: Received by 15 days before Election Day

In person: 15 days before Election Day

Absentee ballot return deadlines:

Voting dates: