Families of DC plane crash victims call on Army for accountability and safety reform

The Brief Families of DC crash victims urge Army to improve transparency and engagement. The January collision killed 67 and raised serious aviation safety concerns. Families request audits, updates, and direct outreach from Army leadership.



Families of victims killed in a deadly midair collision over Washington, D.C. in January are urging U.S. Army Secretary Daniel Driscoll to show accountability and improve communication as the investigation continues.

Families seek answers

In a letter dated July 9, 2025, 168 family members of Flight 5342 victims called on Driscoll to engage directly with them, commit to transparency, and support independent audits related to the Army’s role in the crash.

The January 29 collision between an Army Black Hawk helicopter and a commercial airliner killed all 67 people aboard both aircraft and raised concerns about air traffic safety near the nation’s capital.

What they're saying:

"We were deeply dismayed by your recent testimony at the June 5th hearing before the Senate Committee on Armed Services, where you reaffirmed the Army’s troubling stance of refusing to engage with the families of Flight 5342," the letter said. "The Army’s approach contrasts sharply with the more collaborative stance taken by other organizations involved in this incident and raises serious questions about its commitment to transparency and accountability."

Calls for Army reform

The letter outlines four specific requests: appoint a dedicated family liaison for continued communication, commit to transparency by providing regular updates to families, schedule a meeting with family representatives within the next 30 days, and publicly support inspector general audits requested by Congress.

"While we have suffered an unimaginable loss, our focus is on protecting more families from experiencing the same pain," the letter read. "We believe this is a forward-thinking goal that all parties involved share, and we urge you to join us in taking meaningful steps toward lasting change."

Read the full letter online.

