Suspect stabbed, tried to sexually assault 52-year-old woman leaving bus in Gaithersburg, cops say

Montgomery County police are looking for a suspect who stabbed and tried to sexually assault a 52-year-old woman after she exited a bus in Gaithersburg.

READ MORE: Mother of 14-year-old who police say stabbed taxi driver to death speaks to FOX 5

Police say the woman was leaving the bus at the intersection of Washington Grove Land and Amity Drive around 9:08 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 3 when the attack occurred.

They say the suspect approached her from behind and seized her. During the attack, he tried to steal the victim’s purse, and also to sexually assault her.

READ MORE: 85-year-old man brutally attacked on Metro until unconscious; suspect arrested, police say

As the incident unfolded, he stabbed her in the upper body.

Advertisement

The suspect reportedly ran away when he saw a vehicle approaching.

He was described as a Black male, who stands approximately 5-foot-10. During the incident, he was wearing all dark clothing.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

The victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Police are asking anyone who may have been in the area around that time whether they saw anything suspicious.

You can reach police at (240) 773-5770.

