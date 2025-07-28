Suspect in shooting of Maryland celebrity chef Tobias Dorzon due in court

The Brief Suspect Devin Spivey set for preliminary hearing in Prince George’s County. Dorzon and a woman were shot in a targeted ambush outside his Hyattsville home. Police say four additional suspects remain at large.



A man accused of shooting local celebrity chef Tobias Dorzon is scheduled to appear in court Tuesday for a preliminary hearing in Prince George’s County.

Court appearance

Dorzon was shot multiple times in November during what prosecutors call a targeted attack. A woman was also seriously injured.

What we know:

The suspect, 21-year-old Devin Spivey, faces 18 charges, including attempted first-degree murder, armed robbery, assault and stalking. Investigators say Spivey and several accomplices followed Dorzon and his companion from Ruth's Chris Steak in D.C. to Dorzon’s home on the 2500 block of Kirkwood Place in Hyattsville, where they were ambushed and dozens of shots were fired.

After the shooting, the suspects allegedly stole roughly $100,000 in jewelry and cash, including an $80,000 watch and a Louis Vuitton bag full of money.

Ongoing recovery

Police say Spivey was in a stolen white Infiniti that trailed the victims, and cellphone data placed him at key locations, including the scene. He was arrested in late June and remains held without bond.

Four suspects are still at large. The investigation remains active, and authorities are urging anyone with information to come forward.

Dorzon spent weeks in the hospital and appeared three months later on FOX 5’s LION LUNCH HOUR, where he discussed his ongoing recovery, learning to walk again and the support he’s received from the community.

