Suspect arrested in ambush shooting of celebrity chef Tobias Dorzon

Police have arrested a 21-year-old man in connection with the ambush shooting that left celebrity chef Tobias Dorzon hospitalized for weeks last November.

Devin Spivey of Laurel, Md., was taken into custody Friday and is facing 18 charges, including attempted first-degree murder and armed robbery. He is being held without bond.

Suspect in custody

What we know:

The shooting happened around 10:15 p.m. on Nov. 5 outside Dorzon’s home on Kirkwood Place in Hyattsville. Authorities say Dorzon and a woman were followed from a dinner in D.C. and ambushed by four men who opened fire and stole nearly $100,000 in jewelry and cash.

Police tracked Spivey using cellphone data and surveillance footage showing him in a stolen white Infiniti matching the victims’ route.

"The investigation is ongoing. There are other suspects that we will bring forward at some point. When you commit a crime, you leave a trail, and we will find that trail," said Hyattsville Police Chief Jarod Towers.

Four still at large

Dorzan made a statement on the arrest on social media that read in part, "Rehab has been rough. Real rough. Waking up in pain. Adjusting to a body that doesn't move like it used to. Learning how to sleep with one eye open. Watching my back in places I used to feel safe. That part hurts. But I'm still here. Still standing. Still cooking. Still chasing greatness. And I'm not stopping."

Police say four additional suspects remain at large. The investigation is ongoing.

