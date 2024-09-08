Man accused of abducting Manssas girl is illegal immigrant, captured and released at southern border: report

Police have charged a man with abducting a girl who was just walking to school in Manassas Thursday morning.

The girl told police she was walking to school when a man pulled up, claimed he was a police officer, then pulled her into his car.

Over the weekend, FOX 5 uncovered some dispatch audio shortly after a young girl escaped the suspect, who pulled her into his car.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Young girl says she was taken by a suspect while walking to school in Manassas

That man is 23-year-old Enrique Ramirez Cabrera from Manassas. He’s been charged with abduction, robbery, impersonating a police officer and petit larceny.

FOX News reports that Ramirez Cabrera is allegedly a Peruvian illegal immigrant who was caught at the Arizona border last December and released into the U.S.

Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares also posted on X about the new information, saying, "This horrific crime is a direct result of Kamala Harris putting her political agenda above the safety of American citizens. It’s not just negligence; it’s a betrayal. Our communities’ safety should never be sacrificed for reckless, politically driven decisions."

Thursday morning, a neighbor called police after finding that girl in distress at Quarry Road and Zebedee Street in Manassas.

The girl said she was walking when the man driving a red jeep approached her, said he was a police officer, told her to get in the car, pulled her in by her arm, and drove away.

Officials say a search warrant was executed on Makely’s Way in Manassas.

FOX 5 spoke briefly with the owner of the home where neighbors said that warrant was executed and he said he had no comment.

Another neighbor in the area said she had followed this story closely since she runs a lot in the area and she’s just glad the girl is ok.

"She was very smart and I mean, it’s crazy that her instinct was fight or flight. I mean, she jumped out," neighbor Karen Marable said. "I hope she’s good, and yeah. I still feel like this neighborhood is pretty safe."

FOX 5 reached out to an attorney who had been representing Cabrera in another case but hasn’t heard back.

As for the victim, she was taken to an area hospital for evaluation but is expected to physically be okay.