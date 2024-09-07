Suspect arrested after abducting a high school student in Manassas; police

Manassas City Police have arrested a man in connection to the abduction of a student while she was walking to school.

Police identified 23-year-old Jesus Enrique Ramirez Cabrera of Manassas, Virginia as a suspect in this incident.

Cabrera was located and arrested by Manassas City Police Detectives on the evening of September 7, and transported to the Prince William County Adult Detention and charged with numerous criminal offenses. A search warrant was also executed at a residence in the City of Manassas.

He is being held without bond.

Police do not believe any other suspects were involved in this incident and there is no ongoing threat to the community. Anyone who may have information related to this incident is asked to contact the Manassas City Police Department at 703-257-8000.