Young girl says she was taken by a suspect while walking to school in Manassas

A young girl was left in distress after being snatched by a man who identified himself as a police officer, according to the victim.

Manassas City Police continue to investigate after a suspicious event was reported around 8:39 a.m. Friday morning from a resident. According to a resident, they located a young girl in distress near the intersection of Quarry Road and Zebedee Street.

Police learned an unidentified male driving a red Jeep SUV, possibly a Patriot or Commander, approached the girl as she was walking to school on the 9400 block of Clover Hill Road. According to the girl, the male identified himself as a police officer and told her to get in the car. He then got out of the vehicle and grabbed her arm, put her in the front passenger's seat, and drove away, going down Clover Hill Road to Wellington Road to Fairview Avenue to Quarry Road, at which point the girl got out of the vehicle.

Manassas suspect vehicle

An image of the suspect's vehicle was taken by a doorbell camera on a residence in the 8900 block of Quarry Road. The suspect is described as a Hispanic male approximately 40 years old with black hair and a beard. No weapons were involved.

If anyone has information regarding this incident and vehicle, please contact the Manassas City Police Department at 703-257-8043.