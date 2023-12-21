Suspect in May stabbing outside of Loudoun County restaurant captured in Maryland

The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man in connection to a parking lot stabbing that happened back in May of this year.

Police say the incident happened just after 2 a.m. on May 17 outside of Tipicos Los Amigos restaurant located at 46950 Community Plaza in Sterling.

A caller reported that a fight had broken out and when deputies arrived, they found a man who had been stabbed in his abdomen. He was taken to an area hospital with serious injuries.

Following an extensive investigation, detectives were able to identify 24-year-old Jose Luis Cordon Caheque as the suspect in this case.

On Dec. 20, Cordon Caheque was found at a home in Salisbury, Md. and was taken into custody without incident.

The Sheriff’s Office says the U.S. Marshals Service, Maryland State Police and the Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office all worked together to make the arrest.

Cordon Caheque is currently being held at Wicomico County Corrections Center on one count of aggravated malicious wounding and will be extradited back to Loudoun County in the next few weeks.