Suspect facing several charges after hitting, headbutting Arlington police officers

A man was arrested after assaulting an Arlington police officer.

According to police, around 7:15 p.m. on June 30, officers were called to the 1200 block of S. Courthouse Road following reports that an individual was causing a disruption at a residential building.

Upon arrival, the reporting party advised that a possibly intoxicated individual was in the stairway of a residential building. As the arriving officer was attempting to take the suspect into custody, he allegedly became combative, resisted arrest and struck the officer. The officers sustained minor injuries.

Additional police responded to the scene to take the suspect was taken into custody and at that time, he hit and headbutted a second officer.

The suspect, later identified as 30-year-old David Green, was evaluated at the scene by medics. Green was arrested and charged with two counts of assault on police, two counts of obstruction of justice and public intoxication. He was held without bond.