Prince George's County launches initiative to help prevent spread of HIV

With Prince George's County leading the state of Maryland for new HIV diagnoses, county leaders launched a new initiative on World AIDS Day to help stop the spread.

By the numbers:

Health department data shows there are more than 8,600 people living with HIV in Prince George's County — a disproportionately high number — and those between 20 and 39 years old have the highest rate of new cases.

On Monday, Council Chair Edward Burroughs teamed up with the healthcare nonprofit Us Helping Us to launch a pilot program to mail free test kits directly to people's homes.

"This disease is so preventable, Burroughs said. "With advanced technology in the medical field, it doesn't make sense for Prince George's County to be leading the state in this area when we have so many ways to prevent it."

There are two county health centers in Laurel and Cheverly where free testing is available, but data from the health department has found a concentration of cases in the southern part of the county, particularly in District 8.

These test kits can be mailed right to your home and within 20 minutes, you will have a result that's over 90% accurate.

If you test positive, you can be connected to care immediately. If you're negative, you'll be pointed to resources to help you stay that way.

Big picture view:

It's not just HIV though. Prince George's County also leads the state when it comes to other sexually transmitted infections like chlamydia and gonorrhea.

This is a pilot program, paid for by local impact grant funds, so for now, it's only available to those in District 8, or within a six-mile radius of National Harbor. Burroughs said he hopes it can be expanded out to the entire county soon.

Personal experience:

Wesley Pinkney has been HIV+ for 40 years. He said knowing his status was key.

"Information is powerful and that's what we're putting out - information so you can get connected to the system, get the help you need. I'm surviving," Pinkney said. "There's a lot of people who kicked the door in that got me where I am at so I'm holding that door open so others may come through, but we need help."

Not only are the test kits completely free, they are completely confidential, mailed to your door in a discreet box.

Burroughs said no one will know you ordered one or what your results are.

"The first step is knowing your status and destigmatizing getting tested. We want as many people to get tested as regularly as possible to prevent the spread," he added.