Suspect dressed in construction outfit robs bank few blocks away from White House: police
WASHINGTON - The Metropolitan Police Department continues to investigate a bank robbery just a few blocks away from The White House.
Police responded to the area of the 1700 block of K Street Northwest around 9:25 a.m. for the report of a bank robbery at Capital One Bank.
The suspect is described as a Black male, wearing a white hat, construction outfit, and carrying a blue bag. He fled the scene with an unknown amount of money and remains at large.
Anyone with any information on this incident is asked to contact police.
