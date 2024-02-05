'Targeted and violated': Vicious robbery leaves victim crawling in DC

A recent robbery in a D.C. neighborhood was so vicious the victim allegedly was left crawling back to her home.

On Saturday, just before midnight, a D.C. resident told police she was attacked by three people who got out of a car and started running toward her on 2 Street Northwest.

The 26-year-old woman said she was pushed to the ground and sprayed in the face with mace repeatedly. She also said that she felt what she believed to be a knife in her side while she was on the ground.

"I'm definitely feeling shaken up," the woman told FOX 5 Monday. "Just general feelings of being unsafe like in my neighborhood. I just feel like personally targeted and sort of violated."

DC Police

The police report states that the thieves took her wallet with her debit and credit cards, her ID, and her insurance card. They also demanded she unlock her iPhone, and they took that too.

"I love D.C.," the woman said. "It just makes me sad that this is going to change how I experience D.C. and how to interact with my neighborhood and my space around me."

Detectives are now searching for the individuals involved in this crime. They're asking anyone with information to contact them.

