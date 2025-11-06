The Brief Man charged in 2024 Beltway road rage killing of Nyah Hairston. Victim found shot in vehicle off I-495 near Landover Road. $30K rewards offered in two other unsolved road rage cases.



Authorities have charged a man in connection with the road rage killing of a 20-year-old woman on the Capital Beltway last year.

Troopers found Nyah Hairston inside her vehicle in a ditch off the southbound lanes of I-495 near Landover Road in May 2024. She was taken to a hospital, where she later died.

Nyah Hairston

Investigators have charged Dominec Proctor, 28, of Prince George’s County with first-degree murder in Hairston’s death. He is being held without bond in Virginia on unrelated charges.

Hairston’s death is the third road rage homicide investigated by the Maryland State Police Homicide Unit since 2022. The killings of Charles Harrison Marks IV and Delonte Hicks remain unsolved.

Suspect charged in DC beltway road rage killing; $30K rewards offered in other cases (Maryland State Police)

Marks, 42, of Pasadena, was shot and killed while driving a white cargo van on I-95 near Route 100 in Howard County in January 2022. Hicks, 29, of Washington, D.C., was shot while driving a tow truck in Prince George’s County in March 2022. Investigators believe he exchanged words with the driver of a Hyundai Sonata, who then opened fire.

The FBI and Maryland State Police are offering $30,000 rewards in each case.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 202-953-1903.

Image 1 of 5 ▼ Nyah Hairston