'Somebody saw something:' $20K reward offered for information in 20-year-old's death

The Maryland State Police announced they are offering a $20,000 award for information on the death of a 20-year-old woman.

Laurel High School Graduate, hairstylist, and part-time UPS worker Nyah Strong Hairston was shot and killed on May 3 along the inner loop of the beltway close to Landover Road.

Hairston was on her way home from work and visiting a friend when police say she was shot around 10:45 p.m.

Public officials are urging motorists and all people to pay attention to what they are hearing others say to help solve the case.

"We as the Maryland State Police homicide unit are urging motorists out there...not just motorists who were just in the area, but we’re also urging people to keep their ears open. Anybody in the community keeping their ears open and whether it’s just in Maryland or neighboring states that somebody mentions this case or somebody mentions just a shooting in general to keep their ears open and kind of put two and two together with this story to help maybe solve this case," Maryland State Police Lieutenant Kyle Clark said.

Hairston's great-aunt Florence James spoke to FOX 5, urging people to come forward.

"Somebody saw something. Somebody knows something and somebody has heard something. So I'm asking you to be a standup person and come out and say what you know," said James. "It's still so surreal that you just still can't believe that something like that happened to our Nyah."

The FBI is also trying to help solve the case as well.



