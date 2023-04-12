Suspect arrested for killing woman visiting DC area for grandson's funeral

article

A suspect accused of shooting and killing an elderly woman who was in the D.C. region visiting family as she prepared to bury her grandson.

Prince George's County Police say 36-year-old Troy Medley of Baltimore face several charges for the deadly shooting 62-year-old Lidia Chinchilla De Carrillo in Capitol Heights.

The shooting happened on March 28 in the 600 block of Drum Avenue. According to the family, a car pulled up next to where the 62-year-old was parked and fired five shots before driving off. They say the scene of the shooting was just feet away from the home of Chinchilla De Carrillo's daughter.

Lidia Chinchilla De Carrillo, 62, of El Salvador

According to investigators, the 62-year-old and the suspect had no connection. Police are still investigating a motive for the shooting.

Medley, who was arrested on April 6 for unrelated charges in Baltimore, faces several counts related to the shooting, including first and second degree murder. He remains in custody in Baltimore pending extradition to Prince George's County.

The family confirmed to FOX 5 after the tragedy that the 62-year-old, who was from El Salvador, was visiting the area to help bury her grandson, 26-year-old Moises Martinez, who died on March 25 in a car crash on I-495 in Virginia. The family says Chinchilla De Carrillo will be taken back to El Salvador to be laid to rest.

The shooting remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call Prince George's County Police at 301-516-2512.