Arrest made in shooting of celebrity Chef Tobias Dorzon

A suspect in a November 2024 shooting and robbery that left two injured, including celebrity chef Tobias Dorzon, has been arrested and is being held with no bond.

21-year-old Devin Spivey is charged with 18 counts, including attempted first-degree murder.

Spivey is one of five suspects in the case, per police. The other four remain at large.

Spivey was arrested on Friday after a search warrant was granted and performed.

The location data from Spivey’s White Inifinity EX 35 reportedly placed him at the shooting scene. Court records say police used Spivey’s cell phone records which "coincided with the victim’s path of travel."

Investigators also reviewed surveillance video from a nearby gas station showing Spivey’s white SUV, matching the description of the vehicle used in the shooting.

"We’re pleased he was held without bond. Those charges, I believe there are about 18 counts to inside attempted first degree murder, armed robbery, related handgun charges and multiple other related offenses and so we look forward to continuing with the prosecution of this case," said States Attorney Tara Jackson, Prince George’s County

The backstory:

On November 5, 2024 at 10:15 p.m., police say four suspects attempted to rob a man and woman in the 2500 block of Kirkwood Place. The two were both shot and transported to the hospital for their injuries.

In an interview on FOX 5's "LION Lunch Hour," Dorzon reflected on his recovery, saying the physical challenges have been tough, but the mental struggle has been even harder.

"Just learning how to walk again," Dorzon said. "But, you know, just being an ex-athlete, it’s easier to put the physical part together. It’s the mental part — just being able to deal with the day-to-day and feel confident within yourself to get back out there and push to do what you love to do."