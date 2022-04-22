Suspect arrested after dropping protest banner from Wilson Building in DC

A person is in police custody after climbing on top of the Wilson Building in Northwest D.C. Friday morning, according to authorities.

Metropolitan Police say officers responded to the building located at 1350 Pennsylvania Avenue, Northwest around 7:24 a.m. Friday. After arriving at the scene, police say they assisted D.C. Fire and Emergency Medical Services personnel with getting the person down from the building. The person was placed under arrest after coming down.

Pictures from the scene show that the person lit an orange flare and dropped a banner from the front of the Wilson Building that read "no new fossil fuels."

Credit: ShutDownDC

Climate change activism group Extinction Rebellion Washington DC posted on Twitter taking claim for the incident.

Police have not made it clear how the person gained access to the top of the building.

The Wilson Building is home to the Office of the Mayor and the D.C. Council.