Suspect apprehended in connection with murder of Waldorf 7-Eleven clerk

A suspect who was wanted in connection with the murder of a 7-Eleven clerk in Waldorf has been apprehended in Georgia.

According to the Charles County Sheriff's Office, 22-year-old Gregory DeShawn Collins Jr., of Waldorf, was located and taken into custody by the U.S. Marshals Task Force on Monday.

READ MORE: Detectives identify suspect in murder of Waldorf 7-Eleven clerk

Gregory DeShawn Collins Jr. (Charles County Sheriff's Office)

Detectives identified Collins as a suspect in the murder of Lynn Marie Maher, which took place on October 1 at a 7-Eleven located on Middletown Road in Waldorf.

Authorities say Maher was shot and killed during an armed robbery.

Advertisement

READ MORE: Authorities identify 7-Eleven clerk shot, killed in early morning robbery in Waldorf

Collins was apprehended without incident. He is currently awaiting extradition in Georgia and will be served an arrest warrant upon his return to Maryland, according to authorities.

An investigation in this case is ongoing.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather