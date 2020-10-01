Authorities identify 7-Eleven clerk shot, killed in early morning robbery in Waldorf

A female convenience store clerk was shot and killed in an apparent overnight robbery in Charles County, authorities say.

The shooting was reported shortly before 1 a.m. at a 7-Eleven store on Middletown Road in Waldorf.

Charles County Sheriff's Office spokesperson Diane Richardson said a lone male suspect wearing a surgical mask entered the store, produced a gun and demanded money. The clerk, identified as 49-year-old Linda Marie Maher of White Plains, appeared to be complying with the demands and handed over money to the gunman when he shot her, Richardson said.

Maher died at the scene. Richardson said there were customers in the store at the time of the shooting and that authorities are reviewing security cam footage at this time.

The suspect is described as a black male, 5’7” – 5’10” with a slender build. He was wearing a white facemask, a dark-hooded sweatshirt, jeans and dark tennis shoes. Anyone with information about this case is asked to call Det. J. Feldman at 301-609-6474.