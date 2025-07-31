Suspect accused of setting Virginia politician on fire identified

article

The Danville Police Department has identified the man accused of setting a Virginia councilman on fire has been identified.

Shotsie Michael Buck Hayes, 29, with attempted first-degree murder and aggravated malicious wounding following the attack by burning.

What we know:

Around 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday, July 30, officers were dispatched to the 700 block of Main Street for a report of a male being set on fire.

The Danville Fire Department and the Danville Life Saving Crew also responded to the scene to render aid.

The male victim, later identified as Danville City Councilman Lee Vogler, 38, was airlifted to a regional medical facility for treatment.

The full extent of his injuries are not known at the time.

Dig deeper:

Based on witness information provided to officers at the scene, Hayes went into Vogler's office, confronted him and doused him with a flammable liquid.

The two both left the building, where Hayes then set Vogler on fire.

Hayes reportedly fled the scene but witnesses were able to provide a description of him and his vehicle.

Officers located Hayes and stopped him several blocks from the incident and the driver was taken into custody without incident.

The backstory:

Based on the investigation, police say Hayes and Vogler knew each other and the attack stemmed from a personal matter not related to the Vogler’s position on Danville City Council or any other political affiliation.

Due to the ongoing investigation, the Danville Police Department will not provide any further details about the incident itself, however charge information will be forthcoming.