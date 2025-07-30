Virginia politician set on fire in attack

A Danville City Councilmember was set on fire Wednesday over what police say was a "personal matter."

What we know:

On Wednesday morning, police say the suspect entered into the workplace of Danville City Councilman Lee Vogler, 38.

Police say the suspect entered the building, confronted Vogler and doused him with a flammable liquid. The two exited the building, and the suspect then set Vogler on fire.

Vogler was airlifted to a regional medical facility for treatment and the full extent of his injuries are unknown.

The suspect fled the scene. Police took 29-year-old Shotsie Michael Buck Hayes into custody.

Hayes and Vogler are known to each other, per police, and the attack was over a "personal matter not related to the victim’s position on Danville City Council or any other political affiliation."

What they're saying:

"Please join me in praying for Councilman Lee Vogler and for his family. We stand with Danville and support a full investigation into this attack," said Lt. Gov. Winsome Earle-Sears in a social media post. "Violence is never the answer and must be condemned."