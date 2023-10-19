Suspect accused of intentionally running over Montgomery Co. sergeant has history of ‘baiting’ police

The 19-year-old suspect accused of intentionally running over a police officer has been denied bond for the Wednesday incident.

Raphael Maryorga, 19, appeared in Montgomery County District Court on Thursday via web camera for multiple charges including attempted first-degree murder.

Prosecutors allege Mayorga intentionally hit Montgomery County Police Sgt. Patrick Kepp early Wednesday morning in the northbound lanes of I-270 while Kepp was trying to put down stop sticks in an effort to stop Mayorga and his alleged reckless driving.

The collision has caused "catastrophic" and permanent injuries to Kepp, a nine-year veteran with the police department, according to Montgomery County State’s Attorney John McCarthy. Police confirmed Wednesday that Kepp had to have both of his legs amputated.

Speaking with reporters on Thursday after the hearing, McCarthy said he felt the bond denial was appropriate.

"Between April 28 and June 1 of this year, on four separate occasions, he [Mayorga] baited the police here in Montgomery County into high-speed chases along 270. That was effectively what he was doing again on this particular evening," he said, referring to the crash on I-270. "During some of the previous chases, they [police] would actually make phone calls to him. They knew who he was, he knew who they were, and he dared them to try and catch him."

Featured article

According to McCarthy, Mayorga was on probation when the collision on Wednesday happened. The suspect also did not have a valid driver’s license.

"In the four previous chases, he outran the police. There are limitations on police pursuit policies and what they’re allowed to do. He got away from the police," he said. "An arrest warrant was issued for him. It took a certain number of days before that arrest warrant could be served."

Mayorga is being represented by a public defender who argued in court that a home detention was most appropriate as court proceedings continue. His attorney alleged that he is not a flight risk or a danger to the public.

But the judge disagreed.

"The bottom line is, he’s not on the streets. He’s being appropriately held as Judge Williams found, he is a public threat. He is a threat for flight," McCarthy said. "We have seen that over and over again. I think what we saw in court was absolutely appropriate."

A preliminary hearing has been set for Mayorga's charges in relation to injuring Kepp has been set for Nov. 17.